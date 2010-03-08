Portland Stations Reach Into Nabes

Wh

ile all eyes were on Canada's

Vancouver last month, another Vancouver was also making news. A killer

remained at large after a December home invasion, and 67 dogs from Southern California were brought north for adoption.

These stories and others come from a dedicated Vancouver, Wash.,

microsite-one of about 30 Portland

community sites KATU produces. After launching hyper-local news sites in Seattle, Fisher

Communications expanded the program into DMA No. 22.

KATU-KUNP VP/General Manager John Tamerlano says the

initiative, featuring URLs such as Beaverton.KATU.com, tallied 650,000 page

views in January and included numerous advertisers that heretofore had not used

television. "We've gotten positive feedback from the community," he says. "It's

really exciting to watch this grow."

With Canada's

Vancouver a few hundred miles up the coast, the

Olympics were a big hit in Portland.

KGW's Olympics Website was No. 8 in traffic among NBC affiliates, says

President/General Manager DJ Wilson. Portland

has long attracted outdoorsy types who enjoy watching skiing and skating. "It's

kind of in our DNA here," Wilson

says.

Portland

officially introduced Local People Meters in July. Longtime leader KGW took

NBC's Jay Leno experiment on the chin; while Wilson says the station grew its lead-in 42%,

KGW gave up its 11 p.m. crown in November for the first time in years. New

Vision's CBS affiliate KOIN won with a 5.1 household rating/13.3 share, besting

KGW's 4.5/11.8.

The races are wide open. ABC affiliate KATU took total

day ratings in November, KOIN took primetime, Meredith's Fox outlet KPTV won

mornings and Belo's KGW won early evenings. Other players include Tribune's CW

outlet KRCW, Fisher's Univision affiliate KUNP and Meredith's MyNetworkTV

affiliate KPDX.

Portland's

employers include Intel, Nike and Adidas. The market welcomes a new Major

League Soccer club, the Timbers, in 2011. The Oregonian daily paper laid

off around three dozen reporters recently. Station managers may have a look at

some former columnists to see how they'd fare on television.

All are looking for an edge in the ultra-competitive

market. KGW is using its new Pioneer

Courthouse Square studio for the Live at 7 nightly

lifestyle program, while KATU is strengthening its investigative bench. "We

don't just do it in sweeps," Tamerlano says. "We see it as something we can

own."

Meredith is expanding news in April, extending Good

Day Oregon until 10 a.m. on KPDX and launching an 11 a.m. program on KPTV.

"We're still in expansion mode," says VP/General Manager Patrick McCreery.

But Wilson

says KGW's strong news chops will help it reclaim late-news supremacy.

"November is ancient history," she says. "Really solid reporting wins the day."

