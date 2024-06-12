‘Portia’ Renewed for Season 3 on Fox Soul, Select Fox TV Stations

Portia, a half-hour lifestyle program, has been picked up for a third season by streaming network Fox Soul, where it airs back-to-back weekdays at 7 p.m. ET. The show, which is hosted by Portia Bruner, also airs on select Fox-owned television stations in Atlanta, San Francisco and Atlanta, as well as on the Impact Network, a faith-based network that serves urban audiences.

“Portia has developed a strong base of viewers across the country and we love having her as a part of the daily lineup,” said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development for Fox Television Stations and Fox First Run, in a statement.

Five days a week, Portia covers such topics as faith, family issues, health, fitness and social issues that impact communities nationwide. Each episode focuses on a single subject with expertise supplied by key guests. Kathy Sapp, who previously oversaw Judge Alex and Judge Faith, executive produces while Fox First Run distributes. Portia is available to other stations across the country.

What a blessing this is—for all of us! The renewal is a huge win for the Black women, men, and children whose stories inspire viewers from all walks of life,” said Bruner, also in a statement. Candid and thoughtful conversations about our faith, our mental health, our achievements and even how we triumph over tragedy provide the daily dose of positivity our viewers expect from this show. I'm grateful for the opportunity to keep sharing stories that inform, empower, and entertain the community in such a meaningful way.”

In its second season, Portia became the second most-popular series on Fox Soul, with more than 600,000 unique viewers each month, up 68% compared to the same time period last year, according to Fox. Portia also has more than 500,000 streams on its YouTube channel.

Bruner joined Fox-owned WAGA Atlanta in 2003 and began hosting Portia on Fox Soul in 2002. Prior to hosting Portia, she anchored WAGA’s Fox 5 News at Noon and reported for the station’s nightly newscasts. Before coming to WAGA, Bruner was the consumer reporter at WTKR Norfolk, Va., and an anchor and reporter at WAPT Jackson, Miss. Bruner began her career in broadcasting as a researcher and producer in the consumer news unit at NBC’s WRC Washington, D.C. She is a graduate of Howard University.