Portal prediction

After announcing plans for it a year ago, Jeff Smulyan's Internet portal should finally be unveiled at the NAB Radio Show, scheduled for Sept. 20-23 in San Francisco. Smulyan, chairman of Emmis Communications, first disclosed the project to Broadcasting & Cable at last year's Radio Show in Orlando. All broadcasters were invited to participate; who will end up being part of the final group is not known. At least one, Citadel Communications, is said to have dropped out because of the delays.