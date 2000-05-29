PopTV goes Two Way TV
UK-based Two Way TV and its new North American joint-venture counterpart, TWIN Entertainment, have become the first certified partners in the Liberate PopTV program from Liberate Technologies.
PopTV enables Two Way TV to deploy its interactive service to digital networks that use Liberate TV Platform software.
As the next step in a long-standing relationship, the collaboration offers Two Way TV the opportunity to market its interactive service to all Liberate customers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.