Pope rises at NBC Studios

Katherine Pope has been promoted to vice president of primetime series at NBC

Studios, president Ted Harbert said Wednesday.

"Katherine has a unique ability to forge airtight bonds with writers while

providing nearly flawless executive skill to NBC Studios," Harbert said. "We're

happy to recognize her outstanding achievements with this promotion."

Pope oversees creative development of NBC shows Crossing Jordan and

Boomtown. She is also overseeing midseason comedy The Jake Effect,

starring Jason Bateman, Nikki Cox and Greg Grunberg, and midseason drama

Young Arthur, exploring the life of the legend before he became king.

Pope has been with NBC Studios since January 2000, when she joined as an

associate in primetime series. She was promoted to manager in August 2000 and to

director in April 2001.

She arrived at NBC after writing and producing for VH1's Behind the

Music since May 1999. Prior to that, she wrote and produced documentaries

for CBS in New York and was an associate producer of A&E Network's

Biography.

Pope went to Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., and she lives in Los

Angeles.