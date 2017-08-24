Pop Signs On for Aerobics Comedy ‘Let’s Get Physical’

Pop has greenlit the scripted series Let’s Get Physical, which it describes as “a modern-day story set in the high-octane world of aerobics.” From Pop and Entertainment One (eOne), the series heads into production this September in Nova Scotia.



Let’s Get Physical stars Matt Jones, Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord. It’s about a slacker named Joe who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, Colonel Tom Force, “The Godfather of Aerobics,” passes away and wills his son a broken-down gym. Joe must take on his arch-nemesis, a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. They face off in the National Aerobics Championships.



“Let’s Get Physical is a contemporary self-aware comedy inspired by the aerobics fad that set fitness crazes in motion across the nation,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming, Pop. “The show features characters that are distinctive, full of heart and played by a dream ensemble cast with undeniable chemistry.”



Executive produced by Rosey TV’s Michael Rosenberg, Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions, Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne, Let’s Get Physical is scheduled to premiere in 2018.



Pop is on board for eight episodes. The network is a joint venture between CBS Corp. and Lionsgate.



“We are thrilled to start production on this hilarious new series, which completely captures the zeitgeist of the ‘80s in all the right ways,” said Morayniss, CEO of eOne Television. “Alongside our outstanding partners, Ben and Dan Newmark, Connor Pritchard, Michael Rosenberg and Pop, we look forward to audiences ‘getting physical’ with us next year.”