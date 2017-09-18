Pop Renews ‘Hollywood Darlings’

Pop has renewed the comedy Hollywood Darlings for a second season. The show has Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell in the cast. Production on the new season starts this fall.



Hollywood Darlings follows real-life friends who are former child stars who grew up in the ‘90s limelight. Sweetin, Mitchell and Lakin play exaggerated versions of themselves.



“Now that Jodie, Beverley and Christine have settled into adulthood, the real fun is just beginning,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP, original programming at Pop. “The new season of Hollywood Darlings will once again connect fans to the faces they grew up loving, turning on its head what they thought they knew about these three women.”



Related: Pop Signs On for Aerobics Comedy ‘Let’s Get Physical’



In the second season, Sweetin, the mother of two, has recently wrapped production on season three of Fuller House and is in production on a Hallmark movie.



Lakin was in the ‘90s comedy Step by Step.



Mitchell was in the cast at 7th Heaven.



“Hollywood Darlings re-introduced us as grown-ups – three super fly and super funny women juggling it all and willing to laugh at ourselves,” said Sweetin, Lakin and Mitchell. “Getting to continue this sisterhood on screen is the height of amazing, and we can’t wait for the magic to continue in season two.”



Hollywood Darlings is produced by Main Event Media and All3Media America. The series was created by Jimmy Fox, who is an executive producer along with Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone.



Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corp. and Lionsgate.