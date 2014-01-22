Polster Named WKBW News Director

Lisa Polster has been promoted to news director at WKBW Buffalo. She succeeds Polly Van Doren, who was named news director at WKEF-WRGT Dayton. Polster starts in the new role Feb. 3.

Polster worked at WKBW from 2002-2006, rising from assignment editor to producer of the 11 p.m. newscast. After executive producer stints at WPSD Paducah and WBFF Baltimore, she returned to Buffalo in 2009 as executive producer. Polster was promoted to assistant news director in 2013.

“I am thrilled to be able to promote Lisa to this well-deserved position and believe her hands-on experience in the market and at Eyewitness News will be extremely valuable in advancing our news efforts going forward,” said Michael Nurse, WKBW president and general manager. “I look forward to working closely with Lisa and her team in not just covering the news in our community but also spotlighting the ‘Good Things Happening’ in Western New York.”

Granite owns WKBW, an ABC affiliate.

“I am excited to accept this promotion and look forward to shaping the future of Eyewitness News,” said Polster. “With my years of experience working here at Channel 7 combined with my knowledge and enthusiasm for Western New York, I am confident I can fulfill all of the duties and responsibilities of the position thanks to the tremendous talent we have on our staff.”