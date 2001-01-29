Pols Station Promos Pulled in Boston

WCVB-TV Boston has stopped airing its controversial promos featuring Mayor Thomas Menino and former Congressman Joe Kennedy praising the station for its community service. The spots had been criticized for leaving the impression the station might be too cozy with newsmakers, although ethicists contacted did not believe the station would actually go soft in its coverage of the politicians.

In fact, the station cited a story that ran the same week as the spots that might be perceived as unflattering to the mayor.