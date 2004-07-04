Pols Push 'Meter' Delays

Some legislators are trying to get Nielsen Media Research to delay the rollout of its "Local People Meters."

Congresswoman Hilda Solis (D-Calif.), joined by a half-dozen others including ranking House Commerce Committee Democrat John Dingell, sent a letter to Nielsen last week expressing their concerns, "urging" Nielsen to delay the July 8 roll-out in L.A.s and asking for a response to the letter by July 7.

"Serious questions regarding the Nielsen local people meter system remain unanswered, risking the undercounting of millions of minority television viewers in Los Angeles," said Solis and company.

A Hill hearing on the efficacy of Local People Meters is scheduled for July 15.