Pols Plot Tax on Drug Ads

According to the American Advertising Federation, a proposal is being floated in Washington for a bill that would tax drug companies that oppose the importation of more affordable prescription drugs from Canada.

The AAF labels the effort an "unconstitutional assault on the First Amendment rights of advertisers," and put out an action call to members yesterday telling them to contact their legislators to try to block the effort.

Prescription drug ad costs have been a target of a number of House and Senate members because they say those expenditures drive up the cost of drugs, particularly for seniors.