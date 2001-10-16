Polls examine changes since Sept. 11

A nationwide survey conducted by Initiative Media Worldwide concluded that

most Americans are less interested in reality shows like Survivor and

game shows like Who Wants to Be aMillionaire and TheWeakest Link than they were prior to Sept. 11.

Also, the Initiative survey and a separate poll by Knowledge

Networks/Statistical Research Inc. showed that TV ads with patriotic themes are

a hit with consumers.

The Initiative survey, conducted Oct. 11, reported that 83 percent of those

polled said they were less interested in reality shows like Survivor.

Interestingly, the same day the survey was taken (of 500 adult viewers via

the Internet), Survivor kicked off its new season with Survivor:

Africa and attracted 23.7 million viewers. It was the second-highest-rated

show of the week, behind Friends.

Still, almost 6 million fewer people tuned into Survivor last week

than when the show debuted in its Thursday 8 p.m. time slot in January.

The Initiative poll also revealed that 84 percent of those surveyed believe

some news reports should be 'filtered' for reasons of national security. But 80

percent said they thought the media has done a 'thorough' job covering the

terrorist-strike story so far.

The Knowledge/SRI poll reported that 50 percent of those surveyed believe

such ads with patriotic themes 'should become a way of life.' And 50 percent

said they'd like to see more ad campaigns that pay tribute to U.S. heroes.

The Initiative survey also found that 50 percent of the respondents liked the

patriotic ads.

The Knowledge/SRI survey (conducted Oct. 5 through 8 via a national panel of

487 Web-enabled homes) reported that 63 percent of respondents said they were

now watching the same amount of TV as they did before the attacks, while 21

percent reported watching more TV and 16 percent said they're watching less.

And 68 percent said they thought they were seeing the same amount of

advertising as before Sept. 11.