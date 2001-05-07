Poll shows strong PBS support

Consumers want their public TV and radio, according to a poll conducted by Roper Starch Worldwide and released by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting on Monday.

Respondents found public TV and radio the third-best use of their tax dollars, with 60% calling the services an "excellent" or "good" value. Ranking first and second were military defense, and medical and technological research. With Republicans in control of the White House and the House of Representatives, and a narrow margin in the Senate, finding for public broadcasting is in danger of being cut; Republicans are traditionally enemies of public broadcasting.

The pollsters conducted nearly 2,000 in-home interviews in March, asking participants to rate how much they valued 20 government services.

