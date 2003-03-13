Poll: Reality shows losing steam

According to a poll, sheep entrails and cockroaches may be starting to leave

a bad taste in some viewers' mouths.

Asked if they were tiring of the reality genre, 67 percent of respondents

said yes.

Even 63 percent of the younger viewers to whom much of this is targeted (in

this instance, 18- through 29-year-olds) said they, too, were growing weary of

reality.

The poll of 1,000 adults was conducted between Feb. 28 and March 4 by market-research firm The Marketing Workshop Inc. for syndicated columnist Matt Towery,

chairman of InsiderAdvantage, an Internet-based government-affairs firm.

In a release, Towery said the results do not necessarily spell immediate

gloom and doom for the new crop of reality shows.

"A trend will develop in public opinion long before it translates into

action, or inaction in the case of watching reality TV shows," he said. "It will

probably be several months before the public really starts to rebel against the

reality concept."