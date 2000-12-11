Poll Position

Rep. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) last week introduced a bill requiring polls in all states to close at the same time. "We have an opportunity now to rectify this situation, establish a uniform poll-closing time and minimize the potential that future premature projections by the television networks regarding the winners of a presidential election will influence voter behavior in other states," he said.

The bill would close nationwide polls at 9 p.m. ET. The law would require western states to delay for two weeks the change to daylight savings time so polls there also would close at 7 p.m.