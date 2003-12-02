Poll: Oscars Top Awards Show

According to a recent Harris poll commissioned by Trio and TV Guide, the Academy Awards was television’s most popular awards show. Thirty-two percent of those polled listed the Oscars as their favorite awards shows followed by the Grammys with 15%.

The poll, conducted as part of Trio’s "Awards Mania" December stunt, asked participants a variety of questions including why they watched, who was the best host, who voted for Golden Globe winners, the most memorable awards show moments, and the best awards show kiss (the Madonna/Britney Spears liplock at MTV’s VMAs won hands down for best smooch).

Harris Interactive polled a random assortment of over 1,000 adults.