Poll: Colbert is 2006 Media Person of the Year

Comedy Central's Stephen Colbert took top honors in iwantmedia.com's annual poll as the 2006 Media Person of the Year.



Surfers nominated 10 candidates, with Colbert getting the most nods followed by syndicated and cable talk show host/chef Rachael Ray.



Last year's winner was CNN's Anderson Cooper thanks to high marks for his Katrina coverage. The year before that it was John Stewart, whose Comedy Central show spawned Colbert's critically-acclaimed spin-off, The Colbert Report.



The eight other nominees were: Katie Couric, former L.A. Times Editor Dean Baquet, ousted MTV CEO Tom Freston, Arriana Huffington, YOuTube CEO Chad Hurley, Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Zucker, and Google CEO Eric Schmidt.



