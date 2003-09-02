Poll: Bush hurt by backing Univision deal

Opponents of the pending Univision Communications Inc./Hispanic Broadcasting Corp. merger are

publicizing results of a new poll showing that President Bush’s apparent support

for the deal is one factor fueling Latino voters’ growing disenchantment with

his administration.

Federal Communications Commission approval of the deal is expected this week

or next.

The implication is that Bush's support for the merger will hurt him among a key

block of voters in next year’s presidential elections.

In a poll to be released Thursday, Florida Hispanic-American voters are

expressing "deep concern and disapproval" of the Bush administration’s treatment

of Latino citizens.

The poll was conducted by Latino Opinions and publicized by the public-relations firm that works for merger opponent Spanish Broadcasting System Inc.

A majority of Latino voters polled said the Univision/HBC union would hurt

competition in the markets for Spanish-language media by placing too much of the

business into one company’s hands.

Univision is largest Hispanic-TV operation and HBC the largest radio group.

The poll also found respondents unhappy about the White House's return of

refugees from Cuba and failure to honor campaign promises on Hispanic

issues.