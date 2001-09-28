Trending

Politically Incorrect dropped in D.C.

In Washington, Bill Maher's Politically Incorrect -which was off WJLA-TV during crisis coverage, then on again then off again following Maher's controversial remarks, then on again - is now off again.

The show ran Monday and Tuesday of last week but was taken off and is off indefinitely, the station said.

No further explanation was given. - Dan Trigoboff