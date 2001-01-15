Political Reporter Trying Politics

Tupelo-Columbus, Miss., anchor and news executive Jeffrey Rupp says he's throwing his hat into the race for mayor of Columbus. Rupp has been vice president of news for IMES Communications and news director for IMES station WCBI-TV Columbus, Miss., but the Imes family is selling its properties and he'd like to stay in the area.

"The timing's right," he says, adding that he did a gut check and, "I have the fire in the belly. I've always had an interest in politics. I'm the chief political reporter here and I've lobbied in Washington on behalf of IMES Communications. " Rupp says he won't file papers until the last possible moment, because he plans to take himself off the air after he does so.