Political Pot Grows

A new report written by Lee Westerfield, TV analyst with Harris Nesbit Gerard, predicted that political spending on TV stations will soar to almost $1.5 billion this year, a 60% increase over the $910 million spent during the last presidential election in 2000.

So far, That's the most bullish elephant and Donkey spending estimate for 2004. Earlier estimates have been in the $1 billion-$1.1 billion range.

Westerfield did caution that that number could go down if the Federal Election Commission reins in spending by so-called 527 Organizations, such as Moveon.org. A ruling is expected by the end of this month.

