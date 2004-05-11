Political Pot Grows
A new report written by Lee Westerfield, TV analyst with Harris Nesbit Gerard, predicted that political spending on TV stations will soar to almost $1.5 billion this year, a 60% increase over the $910 million spent during the last presidential election in 2000.
So far, That's the most bullish elephant and Donkey spending estimate for 2004. Earlier estimates have been in the $1 billion-$1.1 billion range.
Westerfield did caution that that number could go down if the Federal Election Commission reins in spending by so-called 527 Organizations, such as Moveon.org. A ruling is expected by the end of this month.
