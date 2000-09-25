The political game

Sources say the NBC-owned station group took the unusual step of guaranteeing minimum audience levels for political ads during the Olympics. Now that it looks like those guarantees won't be met, the make-goods will have to appear in a tight window before the elections Nov. 7. Coupled with other make-goods connected to the Olympics, "it's going to be a pretty cluttered environment on the [NBC] owned stations between now and election time," said one ad agency executive.