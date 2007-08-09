Political Ads Sink Young’s Q2, Too
Station operator Young Broadcasting recorded weaker results in the second quarter, primarily due to the off-election year.
Revenue in the quarter dropped 8.5% to $52.953 million from $56.755 million in the same quarter last year on a $3.2 million decline in political advertising.
Operating income was down 47% to $4.07 million from $7.66 million in Q2 2006, while operating expenses declined in the quarter by 1.6%. The company’s net loss increased to $18.18 million from $10.99 million. The loss this year was due to lower revenue, a 4.6% increase in interest expense and an income-tax expense that more than doubled to $4.85 million.
"The prospective return of political spending at unprecedented levels for an off-cycle year and upcoming negotiations with cable operators bode well for future revenues,” Young chairman Vincent Young said in a statement. “In addition, further cost containment efforts at our nine major network affiliates should continue to favorably influence our cost structure."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.