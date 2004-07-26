Political Ad-itudes

When it comes to political spots on TV, women are getting the message more than men. That's part of the findings of a new series of studies by giant ad buyer Initiative Media and CNN.

The AdV.O.T.E study aims to track viewer attitudes toward political commercials throughout the campaign, with keen interest in how they change as the tone gets more intense and—doubtlessly—nastier.

Initiative Executive Vice President Stacey Lynn Koerner says the firm doesn't buy for any campaigns but wants to study attitudes toward campaign commercials in part because some consumer-product clients like their spots to air near political ads. Also, some pharmaceutical and insurance clients want to avoid them.

"Are they getting it? Are they annoyed by it?" she asks. "The bottom line is that it's not a one-size-fits-all issue: Different people are receiving these messages in different ways."

As for CNN, the network is interested because it is suddenly getting significant campaign money for the first time. Presidential candidates have typically advertised primarily in specific key states. "In years past, it's always been a spot strategy," says CNN Sales and Marketing COO Greg D'Alba. "We're seeing several million dollars so far. I know all the news networks are doing well here."

Fox News also acknowledges that the network is getting at least as much money, from both the Bush and Kerry campaigns.

Initiative and CNN surveyed 750 voters in June and expects to conduct two more waves by fall. At the same time, AdV.O.T.E will solicit separate groups of viewers via the Internet, where they can watch specific commercials.

Among the findings: