Polishing the Super Bowl

Given the annual avalanche of Super Bowl hype, it’s surprising to find out that the game is not the biggest sports event of the year for TV-production-truck companies. “Actually, the NBA championships and NASCAR are larger in terms of overall facilities,” says George Hoover, senior VP of engineering at NEP Supershooters.

That’s a scary thought, given the massive amount of gear heading to Jacksonville, Fla. NEP is sending 13 units—and 40 employees to keep the hardware running smoothly—for clients including Fox, HBO and NFL Films. It will also roll out more than 175,000 feet of triax cable.

The three NEP trucks Fox will be using for its high-def broadcast are as good a place as any to find the state of the art in sports-production facilities. Fox Sports won’t divulge precisely what equipment will be in use on game day. “It’s hard to verbalize something this flexible and fluid,” says Jeff Court, Fox Sports vice president of field operations. But here’s a list of most of the gear Fox will have in its arsenal as it tries to score in front of what’s usually the year’s biggest TV audience.

SS18 HD Production Vehicle



Think of the trucks as a broadcast center in the parking lot, with each truck serving as a separate control room. The SS18, 53 feet long when fully extended, will be home to the main crew for the game. It’s also the truck that Fox Sports has used for its A-game all season long, so those working in it will be in familiar surroundings—an important way to reduce game-day stress.

Cameras/Lenses

[available to all trucks}

34 Thomson LDK-6000 WorldCam cameras (26 will be manned during the game with eight manned for pre-game and post game)

CableCam package

6 LDK-6200 WorldCam Super Slo-Mo cameras

14 TurfCams

35 Canon lenses will be used, a mix of 86-times, 100-times, 21x7.8 lenses, and 11x4.7 wide-angle lenses

30+ Vinten Vector pan-and-tilt heads with Matthews tripods

Production

Grass Valley Kalypso duo switcher with 3.5 mix effects

Pesa Cheetah 144x144 HD/SDI video router

Abekas DVeous dual twin HD DVE with CPL control

More than 125 headsets from manufacturers including Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic and custom-made ones brought by production personnel

Recording

2 Panasonic AJHD-3700 D5 VTRs

1 Panasonic DVC Pro 100 HD deck

1 EVS Spot Box 4-channel unit

1 Sony Digital Betacam DVW-500 VTR

5 EVS Live Slo-Motion systems (a total of 18 replay devices, a mix of EVS and Panasonic D5 and DVC Pro 100 decks will be on hand for all three trucks)

2 Sport Net Hubs for EVS LSM and Shot Box controllers

4 Lance Slo-Mo controllers

Audio

Calrec Q2 audio console

Fox Sports Dolby gear

Pesa 32x32 monitoring router

Pesa 144x144 analog audio router

Dolby E encoder and decoder

Tektronix 764 audio scope

Tannoy monitor speakers

5 Rane audio delays

Custom microphone package with more than 65 mics, including Sennheiser, Electrovoice and DPA microphones

Graphics

Chyron LEX system

Monitors

70+ monitors, a mix of Sony, Ikegami, Pioneer and Panasonic

Communications

Telex ADAM matrix intercom

6 RTS SPK-300 Biscuit speaker stations

Support gear

2 Teranex Xantus converters

20 Sony upconverters

6 Thomson GVG HD/SD frame synchronizers

14 Thomson GVG SD downconverters

4 For.A DCC-700 color correctors

4 Sony HD HK-SP313 color correctors



SuperShooter 20



The pre-game and post-game activities are a production unto themselves—and Supershooter 20 will be home base for the production crew.

Production

Pesa Tiger 144x224 HD VAA routing switcher

Grass Valley Kalypso HD switcher

Abekas DVeous dual twin HD DVE

8 Wohler pre-listen stations recording

Recording

2 Sony Digital Betacam DVW-500 VTRs

4 Panasonic AJHD-3700 D5 VTRs

4 Panasonic DVC Pro HD decks

2 Panasonic AJ-HD1700 VTRs

1 Tektronix Profile HP-XP disc recorder four-channel JPEG

6 EVS Live Slo-Motion systems

4 Lance Slo-Mo controllers

1 Lance TDC-100 TD controller

Audio

Calrec Q2 audio console

Pesa Cougar 32x32 audio router

2 ATI 8x2 mixer preamps

2 360 Systems Digicart II units with 150-MB Bernoulli

1 Denon CD player

48 Ward Beck mono audio distribution amplifiers

1 Tektronix 760 audio scope

Tannoy monitor speakers

3 Rane AVA-22 audio delays

2 Studio Technologies stereo synthesizer

1 Sony V77 audio processor

4 DBX 160 limiters

1 DBX 1046 quad limiters

1 DBX 900 frame

6 RTS 14-line amplifiers

4 Shure FP-22 headphone amplifiers

2 Shure M-267 mixers

6 Fostex powered speakers

Graphics

2 Chyron Duet character generators, SD with Evertz upconverter

1 Chyron Aprisa Clip Store with Evertz upconverter

Monitors

Approximately 70+ monitors, various sizes and makes

Communications

Telex ADAM matrix intercom

2 TIF-951 telephone interfaces

22 RTS IFB beltpacks

48 RTS BP-325 dual listen beltpacks

6 RTS SPK-300 Biscuit speaker stations

5 Daltec Talent talkback boxes

Support gear

3 Teranex Xantus standards converters

13 Evertz upconverters

5 Sony upconverters

6 Leitch Digibuss NTSC-to-SDI frame synchronizers

7 Leitch Digibuss SDI-to-NTSC master encoders

14 GVG 8900 NTSC-to-SDI frame synchronizers

8 GVG 8900 SDI-to-SDI frame synchronizers

12 GVG 8900 series SDI-to-NTSC encoders

6 Thomson GVG HD/SD frame synchronizers

5 Sony HD color correctors

6 For.A DCC-700 color correctors

4 Sony HD HK-SP313 color correctors



SuperShooter 24



This unit handles many of the replay functions. The 53-foot truck (when fully extended) has the largest control room of any production truck and is usually used by CBS for its standard NFL coverage. The truck’s usual complement of EVS instant-replay servers will be expanded to handle the extra cameras.

Production

Sony MVS-8000 3.5 mix-effect switcher with 8 internal DVEs

1 Abekas DVeous dual twin HD DVE

Thomson Trinix 160x160 HD/SDI video router

Thomson Trinix 160x256 monitor router in production unit

Recording

4 Sony HDW-500 HD camera VTRs

2 Sony Digital Betacam DVW-500 VTRs

2 EVS four-channel Spot Box systems

5 EVS Live Slo-Motion system (a total of 18 replay devices will be used, a mix of EVS and Panasonic D5 and DVCPRO 100 decks)

Sport Net Hub for EVS LSM and Spot Box controllers

Audio

Calrec Alpha digital audio console

Thomson Concerto 128x128 analog stereo audio router

Thomson Concerto 128x128 AES audio router

Dolby E multichannel encoder and decoder

Dolby Pro Logic Surround encoder and decoder

Dolby AC3 encoder and decoder

2 360 Systems Digicart II units with 150-MB Bernoulli

D&K digital audio scope

Genelec monitor speakers

Studio Technologies stereo synthesizers

Custom microphone package

Graphics

2 Pinnacle FX Deko character generators

Monitors

Mix of 70 monitors of various sizes and makes

Communications

Telex ADAM matrix intercom, 180 square matrix

4 TIF-951 telephone interfaces

3 Gentner QKTs

3 Telos One interfaces

12 RTS IFB beltpacks

24 RTS BP-325 dual listen beltpacks

8 RTS SPK-300 Biscuit speaker stations

6 Daltec Talent talkback boxes

12 Motorola walkie-talkies with base station

Support gear

2 Teranex Xantus standards converters

13 Evertz upconverters

18 Sony upconverters

12 GVG HD frame synchronizers

4 Sony HD color correctors/cross-converters

18 GVG/Teranex downconverters

2 Leitch DPS-575 SDI frame synchronizers