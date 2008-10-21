Police Examine if There Was ‘Unusual Interest’ in Beaten Anchor

Little Rock police continued to pound the pavement for clues as to who was involved in the “life-threatening” beating of KATV Little Rock anchor Anne Pressly. Sgt. Cassandra Davis did not rule out whether Pressly’s high-profile job was a factor in the beating, which occurred in her bedroom early Monday.

“We are trying to determine if she had a problem with anybody out there,” said Davis, “or if anyone had an unusual interest in Miss Pressly.”





Contacted this morning, Sgt. Davis said there are still no suspects, and that Pressly remains in “critical but stable” condition.

Pressly’s purse was taken from her home in the attack. Her mother, Patricia Cannady, found Pressly bleeding from the head and unresponsive after she failed to answer a wakeup call early yesterday. Sgt. Davis said Pressly was not stabbed, as had been previously reported. Blunt-force trauma caused her injuries.

A reporter on Daybreak and Good Morning Arkansas, Pressly remains in critical condition. Davis said Pressly’s role as a “public figure” is factoring into the investigation. “She was in the media,” said Davis. “There may be someone who had unusual interest for Miss Pressly, so we are investigating that also.”

Pressly, 26, had a minor role in the recently released Oliver Stone biopic W. She was cast as a conservative commentator after traveling to Shreveport to work on a story on the film industry there and meeting the film’s principals.

KATV President/General Manager Dale Nicholson said the young anchor possessed the unique ability to “light up a room and bring happiness into people’s lives.” He urged viewers to “pray to God that the best comes out of this.”