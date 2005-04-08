Pol Wants 'Justice' for Smut Violators

House Judiciary Committee chairman James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) isn't looking for any new regulations or laws on broadcast indecency. Instead, he said, if the government wants to get tough on "violators and bad actors," it should get the Justice Department to go after them using the criminal penalties already on the books.

That was his message to a National Cable & Telecommunications Association convention audience in San Francisco earlier this week, though he did not elaborate on which would be the "bad actors" that could wind up in jail and the good actors that he suggested are getting caught up in the broad net of a regulatory approach to content regulation.

According to spokesman Jeff Lungren, Sensenbrenner is simply taking a different route to the same end of putting more teeth in indecency enforcement.

Lungren pointed out that under current law, utterers of profane, indecent or obscene broadcast speech can already be put in jail for up to two years (or fined by the FCC, or both).

Sensenbrenner also told the cable crowd that he does not favor extending indecency regs to cable and satellite, so operators don't have to worry about a visit from the feds.

