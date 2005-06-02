Pokerbot Battle Draws Cable To Table

Poker-playing robots battling in Vegas for a shot at a human could be the next cable reality series.

Poker Robots of Delaware LLC, ROI Media Relations and its subsidiary, Pop Culture PR, are teaming to sponsor "The World Series of Poker Robots," which it has been shopping to TV.

According to a spokeswoman for Pop Culture, nets showing interest in a deal include ESPN, which covers the human version of World Series of Poker and video gaming channel G4TV. Spike has also been approached.

Six robots and their tech-head creators from around the world will gather in Las Vegas July 12-15 to battle each other.

The winner will get $100,000 and, according to organizers, a shot at going metal head-to-head with the human winner of the World Series of Poker, the finals of which are also being held the second week in July in Vegas.

Online gaming site goldenpalace.net has put up the money to be presenting sponsor of the showdown.

Poker Robots LLC will handle the technical end, while Pop Culture is handling promotion.

"This is not a stunt," says Darren Shuster, President of Pop Culture PR, distinguishing it from another project, the "Harriest Back in Los Angeles," contest he is launching in front of the gorilla cage at the L.A. Zoo next week.