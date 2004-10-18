Poker Superstars Gets Second Season

FSN anted up the news that Poker Superstars Invitational Tournament will return to the network for a second season starting in spring 2005.

Since debuting in August in the 9-10 p.m. Sunday timeslot, the show has seen household ratings increase 82%. It has averaged a 0.51 rating in nine episodes, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Season two will have a two-hour premiere and then run on Sunday nights from mid March to mid October. The tournament will expand from 12 to 36 hours of original programming and from eight to 24 professional players.

In the current season, eight poker superstars compete in a tournament called “No Limit Texas Hold ’Em,” with a buy-in of $400,000 each. The two-hour grand finale will run immediately before the Super Bowl, at 4-6 p.m. Feb. 6, with a final prize of $1 million.

The show is produced by HSOR, a company founded in 1993 by poker champ Henry Orenstein.