PointSmartClickSafe To Release Online Child Safety Best Practices

The PointSmartClickSafe coalition July 8 will release recommendations for online child safety best practices for Internet companies.

The guidelines are the result of a coalition, which includes Comcast, Cox, Verizon, Yahoo!, Google, the PTA and Common Sense Media (new FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski is a founding board member of that group). They will be joined by Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) to announce the guidelines at a Capitol Hill press conference.

A task force made up of representatives of those and other groups has been working on the guidelines for over a year.

The FCC is scheduled to release a report to Congress next month about the status of various methods of giving parents more control of content across all media.