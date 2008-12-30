A Poem for the Year That Was...And the One That Will Be

'Twas two months before litmus, the DTV shift



While all through the industry folks felt adrift



Though Black Friday triumphed days grew again grayer



With business as neglected as a Betamax player



The Dow Jones kept rolling through maddening swings



Oh, when would it beef up and take only shwings?



The once-stuffed economy hurtled on south



Through a gaping yap bigger than Charles Barkley's mouth



Pleas came in for money, while all through the House



And Senate they'd grapple, and grumble and grouse



Chairman Martin was wincing from a sling and an arrow



Or maybe a voodoo pin from Kyle McSlarrow



Portfolios started to look quite anemic



Jim Cramer stuffed Franklins into his Posturepedic



So we sat in our office and did reassess



Tiptoeing 'round “Less Is More!” and “More Is Less!”



These phrases of summary, this year so big



With losses: even bookmakers dropped their vig



And yet when you look back and add up the rate



We all feel quite happy for 2008



It had lots of drama and magic and thrills



And YouTube was there to catch all of its spills



For with each regression, recession and such



Some reasons for cheering would lift us a touch



Hillary came thisclose, inspiring her gender



And Bill found some odd ways to try to defend her



McCain, he's a maverick, or haven't you heard?



With Letterman he couldn't get in the last word



A Palin-esque ticket, it started to getcha



Were you thinking she'd really win? Oh, you betcha



Katie asked questions that seemed pretty fair



But some of those answers were really out there



We wondered if Palin could be our commander



Just 'cause she saw Russia from her rear veranda



She gave us a few of the jokes of the fall



From Putin to newspapers—she read them all



And Tina Fey turned out to have the right looks



Her winking became one of SNL's hooks



Stations' campaign ad profits made coffers bloat



The money poured in till we all went to vote



A horserace it was and how well they all ran



Till Obama electrified with “Yes we can”



Debates raised such issues, the insults would pour



On Bill Ayres, on plumbers, on “that one,” on war



On Freddie, on Fannie, on showing some tact



On vote machines, on—get this—who's really black



Barack raised such sums and ran quite a campaign



Made history, and many popped the champagne



While several top moments provided a spark



It's hard to top that special night in Grant Park



Though Michael Phelps struck with a familiar ring



Collecting his world-record Olympic bling



His one “touching” moment, that relay, his routs



His mother and sister, his fist pumps, his shouts



And then on the sprint track: You watch him, he's gone



It's swift Usain Bolt, he's from Jamaica, mon!



The volleyball ladies and gymnasts a-spinning



And Bob Costas offering comments so winning



In drama there's Mad Men, man, how that show broke



A hot new hit that generated real smoke



Although to be honest we're all still a-grievin'



The end of Sopranos: We won't stop believin'



The writers' strike sapped time, funds and energy



As networks became their own worst enemy



Ben Silverman's jolly and ringing his chimes



While prime dramas sail for more welcoming climes



Will Leno and Zucker's big gamble take time?



And will the big payoff in late news be prime?



And will the move from analog be the rage?



As everyone enters the digital age?

American Idol, we hope that still flies



As Simon sips Coke and Paula rolls her eyes



It's funny, and even though we're feeling low



There's cause for some optimism, don't you know



We may all be feeling like one addled nation



But we're geared up for the new administration



'Cause even in these dark times filled with somefright



Looking down the tunnel we still see the light



We'll hold onto that for as long as it's sound



And hope ads and houses and cars can rebound



And sure, these are times that make everyone pine



For old days when we didn't need a lifeline



But trust that this industry's always well styled



With classy shows for man and woman and child



So things aren't great, what was fast now seems slow



Maybe we're nuts, but we still go with the flow



Perhaps because we still hold this guarantee:



Folks still fill the den shouting, “What's on TV?”