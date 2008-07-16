Poehler in Talks for Office Spinoff

While everyone from creator Greg Daniels to original star Ricky Gervais has been mum about plans for NBC’s new version of The Office, Saturday Night Live regular Amy Poehler is in talks to star in the project, according to reports.

The show is set to join NBC’s Thursday-night lineup in the winter after getting a launch on the night of NBC’s coverage of the Super Bowl.

The only details firmed up about the show are its time slot and the casting of Aziz Ansari.