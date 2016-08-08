In Podcast, WTTG Talent Chat About Everything But News

Fox O&O WTTG Washington, D.C., Monday launched a podcast highlighting conversations among station personalities that have nothing to do with news.

“I Still Have a Keycard” is hosted by Good Day DC contributor Sarah Fraser and features a crew of news staffers chatting it up about topics from workplace romances and ninja dating to parenting. Nothing, according to Fox Television Stations, is off limits.

Anchors and reporters in the first eight episodes, all of which were released Monday, are Maureen Umeh, Wisdom Martin, Erin Como, Chris Smith, Allison Seymour, Annie Yu, Bob Barnard, and Laura Evans. More air talent will be added as the series progresses, Fox said.

The podcasts at available at http://www.fox5dc.com/podcast and on the FOX 5 DC News App.