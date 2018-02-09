‘Pod Save America’ Coming to HBO in the Fall

HBO has made a deal with Crooked Media, the company behind Pod Save America, to bring the popular podcast to TV.



The TV version of Pod Save America, hosted by former aides to President Barack Obama Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, will be a series of hour-long specials on HBO from the campaign trail, starting in the fall.



“At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, Pod Save America has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming. “We’re excited to share the irreverent and entertaining insights of these savvy observers with the HBO audience.”



Pod Save America has been downloaded more than 175 million times since launching in January 2017.



“The best part of Pod Save America is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time,” say Favreau, Lovett and Vietor. “They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”



The show will be executive produced by Favreau, Lovett and Vietor.