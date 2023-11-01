Pluto TV Launches Holiday ‘Ads for Change’ Initiative

’Tis the season for holiday programming and Pluto TV on Wednesday launches its Season Greetings holiday hub with nine channels of seasonal movies and programming.

The Paramount Global-owned streamer is also giving away $10 million worth of advertising as part of its Ads for Change initiative.

Funds will go to humanitarian organizations including No Kid Hungry, UNICEF USA, World Central Kitchen, World Food Program USA and the United Nations World Food Programme.

Pluto launched Ads For Change last year, donating $5 million in inventory in response to the war in Ukraine.

As part of Pluto TV’s Season Greetings collection, viewers will be able to pick from channels including Cine Navideño, Crackling Fireplace, Festive Fireplace, Hallmark Movies & More, Holiday Lights, Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime, Home for the Holidays, Pluto TV Christmas and Vevo Holiday.

Holiday movies include Planes, Trains & Automobiles, An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving with the Carters, Bad Santa, Last Holiday, Everybody’s Fine, A Christmas Festival of Ice, A Nutcracker for Christmas and Hitched for the Holidays.

In addition to movies, Pluto TV holiday fare includes music, cooking shows, holiday lights displays and cozy fireplaces.