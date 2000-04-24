Pluto, meet Spot

Teacher's Pet, a new animated series from Walt Disney Television Animation, is being added to Disney's One Saturday Morning lineup this fall. The Walt Disney series has been given a 13-episode order by the network, an order that includes both 22-minute episodes and pairs of 11-minute cartoons.

Tony Award-winning actor Nathan Lane will play the voice of Spot, a talking dog who disguises himself as a boy in order to go to school and become the teacher's pet-literally and figuratively.