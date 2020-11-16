Pluto Launches Campaign That Goes ‘By The Numbers’

Pluto TV has launched a new campaign that goes “by the numbers” to show how much content is available on the ViacomCBS-owned ad supported streaming platform.

The campaign, which started Monday and is expected to run for six weeks, tells viewers they can watch 18,876 voyages on Pluto’s Star Trek channel and 3,868 slow-mo runs on the Baywatch channel.

“With the next chapter of our brand campaign, we’re highlighting the incredible variety of content available to watch free on Pluto TV,” said Fran Hazeldine, senior VP of marketing, Pluto TV. “We had a lot of fun selecting iconic imagery from well over 100,000 hours of movies and TV shows, then calculating just how many laughs, screams, and escapes they represent. In challenging times, Pluto TV offers everyone the chance to simply “Drop In” and be entertained by a world of free TV!”

The campaign succeeds the “Drop in it’s free” ads Pluto started running in March.

In addition to broadcast and cable TV, OTT and CTV, the campaign will run out-of-home in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas and on podcasts and streaming audio.

The campaign was develop by the Pluto TV in-house creative team. Media planning and buying is being done by MediaHub.

Pluto has nearly 36 million monthly active users.