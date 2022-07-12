Plume Adds Three Executives to Senior Management Team

Personalized communications services company Plume named three executives to its senior management team.

Iman Abbisi becomes chief human resources officer, Shari Piré was named chief legal and sustainability officer and Kiran Edara takes on the title of chief development officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Iman, Shari, and Kiran to Plume,” said Fahri Diner, founder and CEO of Plume. “All three are incredibly talented individuals, exceptional leaders, and subject matter experts who will propel us to new heights.”

Abbasi was most recently chief human resources officer at Symbotic. Before that she was at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Thomson Reuters.

Piré was chief legal officer & global head of sustainability at Cognate BioServices. She also worked at law firms Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Edara most recently was director of software development and GM Connectivity Services, EC2 Edge at Amazon Web Services. Before amazon, he was at Motorola Mobility and holds more than 60 patents. ■