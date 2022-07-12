Plume Adds Three Executives to Senior Management Team
By Jon Lafayette published
Iman Abbasi named chief human resources officer, Shari Piré tapped as chief legal and sustainability officer, Kiran Edara to chief development officer
Personalized communications services company Plume named three executives to its senior management team.
Iman Abbisi becomes chief human resources officer, Shari Piré was named chief legal and sustainability officer and Kiran Edara takes on the title of chief development officer.
“We are thrilled to welcome Iman, Shari, and Kiran to Plume,” said Fahri Diner, founder and CEO of Plume. “All three are incredibly talented individuals, exceptional leaders, and subject matter experts who will propel us to new heights.”
Abbasi was most recently chief human resources officer at Symbotic. Before that she was at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Thomson Reuters.
Piré was chief legal officer & global head of sustainability at Cognate BioServices. She also worked at law firms Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
Edara most recently was director of software development and GM Connectivity Services, EC2 Edge at Amazon Web Services. Before amazon, he was at Motorola Mobility and holds more than 60 patents. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.