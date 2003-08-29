Plug-and-play teed up

Federal Communication Commission chairman Michael Powell aims to set

technical standards for "plug-and-play" cable-ready digital-TV sets at the commission's

Sept. 10 meeting.

Cable- and consumer-electronics-industry officials are optimistic that the

commissioners will approve their deal, which would set standards for the sets

including a license regulating what types of programming consumers may copy and

how often.

Due to lingering complaints by outside parties and its highly technical

nature, the proceeding could yet be bumped to the October meeting or circulated

to the various offices prior to next month.

Viacom Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Vivendi Universal and News Corp. recently urged commissioners to block

the deal, in large part because it preserves the "analog hole" that allows

digital content to be converted to analog and copied back to digital.