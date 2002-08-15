Plotnik named WABC news director
Kenny Plotnik has been named news director for WABC-TV New York.
As assistant news director, 15-year Eyewitness News veteran Plotnik has been
running the department since the exit last month of Dan Forman, who returned to
WNBC(TV) to become station manager.
Plotnik reports to President and General Manager Tom Kane.
Plotnik began with the station in 1987 as executive producer for the 11 p.m.
newscast, and HE rose through the ranks as managing editor and assistant news
director.
