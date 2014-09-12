Plotnik Named NECN VP of News

Kenny Plotnik has been named VP of news at New England cable network NECN. The VP of news at WABC New York from 2002 to 2012, he starts Oct. 6.

NECN is part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

“Kenny is among the most experienced news leaders in the country and we’re excited to welcome him to the NECN team,” said Mike St. Peter, senior VP and general manager, NECN.

Prior to joining WABC, Plotnik worked at WPVI Philadelphia for 10 years, where his titles included assignment manager and senior producer of special projects. Most recently, he led his own consulting practice related to local TV.

“I am looking forward to working alongside a great group of news professionals to meet the challenges that lie ahead,” he said. “Together, our team can make NECN the go-to station for news and weather in all of New England.”