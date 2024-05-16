Plex Geek Week Sale Offers 20% Off Plex Lifetime Pass

Plex is offering movie and music collectors a 20% discount off its Lifetime Plex Pass as part of its Geek Week Sales

The promotion starts Thursday and runs through May 25, which is Geek Pride Day.

The Lifetime Plex Pass normally costs $119.99, but during Geek Week, Plex subscribers can upgrade to the Lifetime Pass for a one-time payment of $95.99.

"If your movie and music collection is up there with your life’s greatest achievements, a Plex Pass is an absolute must-have and our Plex Geek Week Sale is the time to snag one. It’s like your VIP pass to personal media organization,” Danni Hemberger, director, product marketing at Plex.

Viewers with the Plex Pass get the Ultimate TV and DVR. Using a TV tuner and antenna, users can watch, rewatch and record broadcast content in high definition.

Downloading is enabled, letting Plex Pass holders take their collection with them, even when no internet is available.

Plex Pass lets users skip the intros and credits automatically using a “bye-bye button.” Credit lovers can skip this option.

The Rewind on Resume function lets users back up their movies from 1 second to 30 seconds after they’ve paused viewing.

Passout Protection helps prevent videos from autoplaying if you nod out.

They can convert and stream HD or 4K Video more smoothly to more devices at once, even when away from home.

Plex Dash enables users to fix up artwork, refresh libraries, inspect nerdy media details using an exclusive custom app, Plex said.

Lifetime Pass holders also got access to members-only Plexamp features including Sonic Sage, Guest DJ, Mix Builders and Related Tracks.

They also get Pro Perks, including exclusive discounts and deals.