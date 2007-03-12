Plestis Promoted to Executive VP for NBC Entertainment

Craig Plestis, the head of NBC's alternative programming department, has been promoted to executive VP of alternative programming, development and specials for NBC Entertainment.

The promotion, coming less than two weeks after the contract extension of NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly, puts Plestis at the same flow chart elevation as his colleagues at other major networks.

"Craig is a tireless idea guy, which is what it takes in the non-stop, competitive world of reality programming," Reilly said. Plestis had been senior VP since June 2004, overseeing all alternative programming for the network. He added West Coast specials to his resume last summer when he was put in charge of The Golden Globe Awards. In May 2003, Plestis was named VP of alternative programs for NBC. Earlier, he had been a VP in the on-air promotions area.

Plestis joined NBC in 1997 as a freelance writer-producer and quickly joined the staff as a senior writer-producer. He previously was a producer at Notorious Pictures, where he helped launch the promotion efforts for UPN.