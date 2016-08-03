Plepler: HBO Now Has Strongest Quarter Yet

Home Box Office chairman and CEO Richard Plepler told analysts Wednesday its standalone direct to consumer offering HBO Now had its strongest quarter yet but stopped short of offering actual subscriber numbers.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second quarter results, Plepler said that HBO Now, launched in April 2015, had “substantial growth” in the quarter. The service had about 800,000 customers at the end of 2015.

“HBO Now has enormous momentum,” Plepler said on the call.

He added that growth is expected to continue with new programming coming to the service, including Vice News and a new offering from former Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

HBO Now also recently launched in Latin America and is expanding to Brazil, Argentina and Spain later this year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.