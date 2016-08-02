‘Vice News Tonight’ Gets Sept. 26 HBO Debut

Vice News Tonight, the half-hour nightly newscast from Vice Media, debuts on HBO Monday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The program will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand. Vice News Tonight “aims to provide an indispensable nightly news show for viewers who have grown increasingly skeptical of daily broadcast news,” according to HBO and Vice.

“The nightly news hasn’t changed its format in 60 years, whereas the way most viewers–particularly younger viewers–consume information has changed dramatically," said Josh Tyrangiel, executive VP of content at Vice News Tonight. “We understand that people aren't going to watch Vice News Tonight out of obligation. We're going to have to earn people's time and attention with great reporting and original forms of storytelling, something Vice has excelled at for several years now. We can't wait to get started and show people what we've been up to."

Vice also has a weekly news magazine on HBO.

Madeleine Haeringer is the executive producer of Vice News Tonight.