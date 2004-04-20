Plaza Sésamo Gets Production Partners

Just call them the four amigos.

Sesame Workshop and Mexican terrestrial network Televisa are getting two new production partners to defray costs on three new seasons of Plaza Sésamo, the Spanish-language version of Sesame Street.

Discovery Kids Latin America and U.S. broadcaster TeleFutura are on board to help fund production.

L.A.-based HIP TV will supervise production of the 65 new episodes, which will air on Discover Kids Latin America, Televisa in Mexico and TeleFutura (and PBS stations) in the U.S.

Discovery Kids Latin America gets exclusive rights to cable and satellite distribution for the Spanish-speaking markets it reaches.

