PlayStation 4 Sales Top 2.1 Million

Sony’s hot streak with the new PlayStation 4 continued Tuesday with word that the CE giant has shipped 2.1 million units of the new consoles worldwide, including 700,000 units in Europe and Australasia, since its debut on November 15.

Sony, which sold more than 1 million PS4s in the first 24 hours it went on sale in the U.S. and Canada, marking the biggest debut for the console series, has since expanded availability of the PlayStation 4 to 32 countries.

"PS4 delivered the best launch in PlayStation history with the North American release and we've continued this incredibly successful start in Europe, Australasia and Latin America," said Andrew House, president and group CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment, in a statement. “Demand remains incredibly strong and continues to overwhelm the supply worldwide, but we are diligently working to meet those growing demands and to deliver additional PS4 units to our retail partners throughout the holiday season.”

