The Play's the Thing for Sundance

Sundance Channel has bought the rights to Slings and Arrows, a Canadian comedy series about a dysfunctional Shakespearean company.

Sundance has bought 18 episodes, including two, six-episode seasons already in the can and the rights to an upcoming third season.

The series focuses on the New Burbage Theatre Festival, run by theater legend Geoffrey Tennant, but also hovered over by the spirit of its former director Oliver Welles (could that be an homage to towering Shakespearian theatrical figures Lawrence Olivier and Orson Welles?)

The series will debut on Sundance in August 2005.