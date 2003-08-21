Playmakers to debut commercial-free
The Aug. 26 premiere of ESPN's original-drama debut, Playmakers, will
air commercial-free.
Instead of the usual breaks, the hour-long show will be sponsored by
Universal Pictures' upcoming movie, The Rundown.
After the 48-minute episode, ESPN will air a shortened version of its
magazine show, Outside the Lines, related to one of the Playmakers
story lines about football injuries.
To maximize its audience, ESPN plans to reair the episode at 10 p.m. and
midnight EST throughout the show's 11-week run.
SportsCenter runs at 11 p.m. EST.
