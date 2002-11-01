Playing catch-up in D.C.

While Washington, D.C.-area stations continued to follow closely the post-arrest legal

proceedings of the captured sniper suspects, they also returned to covering the

numerous key political races in the three-jurisdiction area, including the race

for Washington mayor, Maryland governor and several congressional contests.

Station news executives acknowledged that politics had naturally gotten short

shrift during the area siege, and WRC-TV news director Bob Long said the

dominance of the sniper story in October will be evident throughout November

sweeps, with a reduction in news packages likely due to the lack of time to

prepare them.

"Typically, stations do more of those than usual during a major book like

November," Long offered. "But this sweeps will probably have more spot news."

That, he added, will make it more challenging for the producers of station

promos, which are far more frequent during sweeps. "They'll have to be more

nimble than usual," he suggested, "and dance at a faster tempo."